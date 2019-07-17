Weekend’s Best Bets, July 18

1 HISTORY THROUGH SONG: Folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller will present his award-winning show, “Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire,” at 3 p.m. Friday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. One of the premier autoharpists, Miller will weave tales of Guthrie’s life with song. Guthrie wrote more than 1,000 songs, including “This Land is Your Land.” The concert is free. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

Author Rhonda Gatlin, seen with her grandson Oliver Osbourn, will read her book, "Aggie's Purple Hands," on the Books on a Train event Sunday at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Boulder City.

2 READIN’ AND RIDIN’: Join authors Rhonda Gatlin (“Aggie’s Purple Hands”) and Jennifer Hart (“Baxter Goes to Imagination Land”) for Books on a Train this Sunday. There will be opportunities to meet the authors and hear stories while riding aboard trains during the event presented by the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway. Rides are scheduled for 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and older and $5 for those 4-11. The depot is at 601 Yucca St. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for details.

3 PLAY BALL: Boulder City Little League is hosting the Nevada state tournament for the first time today through Sunday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Games will be played at 5 and 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, 6:30 p.m. Saturday and starting at 9:15 a.m. Sunday. For more information, contact the league at 702-518-3686 or visit www.bclittleleague.com.