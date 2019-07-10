99°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, July 11

By Boulder City Review
July 10, 2019 - 3:53 pm
 

1 ON THE MOVE: The Moves Collective performs Friday night at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Based in Ocean Beach, California, the funk-heavy jam band has played clubs and festivals across the country, striving to remind listeners to “move in the moment” through their songs and stories. The high-energy ensemble thrives on its interaction with its audience. The performance begins at 8 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 MUSIC FOR THE MASSES: The Unwieldies will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. The Las Vegas-based ensemble calls its style “acoustic derangements.” Founded in 2012, they play songs about love and loss. Their show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 TOUR THE DAM: Take a tour of the Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. There is a 30-minute power plant tour and an hourlong Hoover Dam tour. Tickets for the power plant tour can be purchased online up to 90 days in advance at http://bit.ly/2L8xfkG, or at the dam. Tickets for the dam tour must be purchased at the dam; they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Both tours include admission to the visitor center. For more information, call 702-494-2517.

The 71st annual Damboree parade kicks off at 9 a.m. today, July 4, in downtown Boulder City.
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 4
By Boulder City Review

1 HAVE A DAMBOREE GOOD TIME: Festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence start early today (7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast in Bicentennial Park) and continue until well after sundown. They include a parade through downtown, which starts at 9 a.m.; midway games, food and fun in Broadbent Park, which begin immediately after the parade; and festivities in Veterans’ Memorial Park, which begin at 4 p.m. The fireworks show is planned for 9 p.m. For a full schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2LipTu4.

Getty Images
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 27
By Boulder City Review

1 SHOOT FOR THE STARS: Join rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area to hear stories about the stars. Then, gather ’round the telescopes to view Saturn, Jupiter and other celestial objects. The program begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Call 702-293-8990 for more information.

Residents are invited to participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at noon on Thursday ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 20
By Boulder City Review

1 SPLISH SPLASH: You can take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at noon today at the Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B. To help spread the message that swimming lessons save lives, a 30-minute lesson will be taught at more than 600 locations around the world, including Boulder City, during a 24-hour period. There is no cost to participate; registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

(Marion ‘Happy’ Hoekenga) Paintings, drawings and etchings by Marion “Happ ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 13
By Boulder City Review

1 SEE HAPPY: Paintings, drawings and etchings by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga are featured this month in Boulder City Art Guild’s Gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Hoekenga will be at the gallery from 1-3 p.m. Saturday to speak with people about her art. Refreshments will be served.

Families and amateur anglers are invited to Veterans' Memorial Park for Free Fishing Day on Sat ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 6
By Boulder City Review

1 GO FISHIN’: Grab your rod and reel, then get ready to cast your line for Free Fishing Day on Saturday. As part of National Fishing and Boating Week, locals are welcome to fish for free (no license required) at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., or at Lakes Mead and Mohave. Activities are planned at the park from 7:30-11 a.m.

Boulder City's Harmony Handbells will perform songs from movies, musicials and books at 3 p.m. ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, May 30
By Boulder City Review

1 TASTE OF NASHVILLE: Australian singer-songwriter Grayson, who now calls Nashville home, will perform at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. on Friday. He recently put the finishing touches on his newest album, “Window Dreams,” and last year he released “Margarita,” a country-pop tune about the sweet and salty drink. The free show is from 8-11 p.m. The brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Erik Hernandez of Rollin Smoke Barbeque of Las Vegas puts sauce on his rib entry during the Bes ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, May 23
By Boulder City Review

1 FINGER LICKING GOOD: The Best Dam Barbecue Challenge returns for its 15th incarnation to Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The festivities kick off at 4 p.m. Friday, with the majority of the competition and activities scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. More than 30 barbecue teams are expected to compete for cash and trophies. Children can compete as well in the Kids Que contest. There also will be a car show, a rib eating contest, food vendors, a kids zone and a marketplace. Admission is free. Visit https://www.bestdambarbecue.com for more information.

The Sons of Norway will celebrate Constitution Day at Bicentennial Park on Friday, May 17, and ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, May 16
By Boulder City Review

1 NORWEGIAN SPECIALTIES: Get a taste of Norway without a passport. Local members of the Sons of Norway will host a Syttende Mai celebration Friday in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. The event celebrates Norway’s constitution and includes a free-will grill, activities for children and parade that is expected to include a replica Viking ship. The event gets underway at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 7 p.m.

Historic Preservation Day will be observed Saturday with opportunities to tour a variety of bui ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, May 9
By Boulder City Review

1 TALE OF OUR CITY: Boulder City’s history and efforts to preserve it will highlight a day full of activities Saturday. Historic Preservation Day begins at 9 a.m. with an informational session at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way, and concludes well after dark at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery’s annual block party on Arizona Street. Events and locations can be visited in any order. For a full schedule, visit http://www.bcnv.org.

Activities for people of all ages including a train ride, food and craft vendors highlighted th ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, May 2
By Boulder City Review

1 SPRING IN YOUR STEP: Fun and activities for family members of all ages, the Spring Jamboree returns to four downtown Boulder City parks on Saturday and Sunday. This year’s event is being combined with Get Outdoors Nevada Day and includes other new features such as a dinosaur enclosure, tiny house demonstration and second stage for entertainment. Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Visit springjamboree.com for more information and a schedule of events.