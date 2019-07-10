Weekend’s Best Bets, July 11

1 ON THE MOVE: The Moves Collective performs Friday night at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Based in Ocean Beach, California, the funk-heavy jam band has played clubs and festivals across the country, striving to remind listeners to “move in the moment” through their songs and stories. The high-energy ensemble thrives on its interaction with its audience. The performance begins at 8 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(The Moves Collective) The Moves Collective will perform Friday, July 12, at the Boulder Dam Brew Pub. The California-based ensemble will begin playing at 8 p.m.

Locals and visitors alike can tour Hoover Dam and learn about its impact on the Southwestern United States and how it produces power.

1 ON THE MOVE: The Moves Collective performs Friday night at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Based in Ocean Beach, California, the funk-heavy jam band has played clubs and festivals across the country, striving to remind listeners to “move in the moment” through their songs and stories. The high-energy ensemble thrives on its interaction with its audience. The performance begins at 8 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 MUSIC FOR THE MASSES: The Unwieldies will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. The Las Vegas-based ensemble calls its style “acoustic derangements.” Founded in 2012, they play songs about love and loss. Their show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 TOUR THE DAM: Take a tour of the Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. There is a 30-minute power plant tour and an hourlong Hoover Dam tour. Tickets for the power plant tour can be purchased online up to 90 days in advance at http://bit.ly/2L8xfkG, or at the dam. Tickets for the dam tour must be purchased at the dam; they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Both tours include admission to the visitor center. For more information, call 702-494-2517.