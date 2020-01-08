Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 9

1 RING RING: Bells will be ringing when the Harmony Handbells presents its annual festival concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gymnasium at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free.

The annual Twelfth Night Handbell Festival returns to town on Friday and Saturday, culminating with a free concert at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be theme of the Best Dam Wine Walk when it makes its 2020 debut Saturday, Jan. 11. Check in is from 4-6:30 p.m. at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.

2 WARM HEARTS: An evening of harmony and chili is planned by the Boulder City Interfaith Community. The free event will include a performance by the Interfaith Peace Choir of Southern Nevada, musical entertainment and a chili dinner. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

3 WHAT A KNIGHT: The Best Dam Wine Walk makes its first appearance for 2020 with a Vegas Golden Knights-themed event. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave. More than 20 local downtown businesses participate in the event. Admission is $25 per person or $20 with a glass from a previous wine walk. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/2020-best-dam-wine-walk.html for additional information.