Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 30

By Boulder City Review
January 29, 2020 - 3:12 pm
 

1 HEAVENLY GAZING: Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area are joining with members of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for a star party Saturday at the amphitheater at Boulder Beach. A program to learn about the night sky, as well as how to protect and view it, at 5:30 p.m. will begin the event. A telescope will be available from 6-8 p.m. to view constellations and planets. Those attending should bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red filter. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 702-293-8990.

2 CLASSIC SOUND: The Locals will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. The Las Vegas-based ensemble plays classic rock and country tunes. Their show begins at 7:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 MAGICAL RESIN: Artist Birgit Tode will share her “Magic of Resin” artwork throughout February at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She will attend a reception in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, where she will answer questions about her work. Call 702-293-2138 for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

1 FULL STEAM AHEAD: Immerse yourself in a large-scale, outdoor model railroad that you can ride on. The trains, powered by live steam engines or diesel-electric locomotive replicas, run along a 7.5-inch gauge line near the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. The steamers run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Rides are free and no tickets are required. The trains are owned and operated by volunteer members of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2R01Vq9.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

1 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

1 RING RING: Bells will be ringing when the Harmony Handbells presents its annual festival concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gymnasium at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 2
By Boulder City Review

1 HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Join a celebration Saturday to mark the 60th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. The event, to begin at 6 p.m. in the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., will feature speakers, music, information and photos about the city’s history, and cake and coffee. There is no fee to attend.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 26
By Boulder City Review

1 GIFT OF FRIENDSHIP: Only a few days remain to see the work of “friends” of members of Boulder City Art Guild, whose pieces are being showcased in December. The guild’s gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 19
By Boulder City Review

1 GET SCROOGED: Kellan Baker will present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. Emergency Aid of Boulder City is sponsoring the presentation. Tickets are $20 each; doors will open at 6 p.m. Email BadMoonBooking@gmail.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

1 HOME SWEET HOME: Five homes and the Boulder City Animal Shelter will be showcased during the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch’s annual home tour. Scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the homes can be visited in any order with the exception of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lodge, for which reservations are required. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., where maps to the locations will be given out.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 JOIN THE PARADE: Floats, bands, marching groups and more will parade downtown for the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The parade, presented by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and travels primarily along Nevada Way before turning down Fifth Street.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

1 SEE SANTA: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, hop aboard a train and visit with Santa Claus. Each trip includes a visit, hot chocolate and cookies. The annual evening pajama trains begin running tonight, Nov. 28. Train rides are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and well as Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Advance ticket purchase is required. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

1 HIKE A CANYON: Join rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday for a night hike through Owl Canyon. Learn about the night sky on the moderate 2.2-mile round-trip hike. It begins at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 702-293-8990 for more information or to make reservations.