Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 30

1 HEAVENLY GAZING: Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area are joining with members of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for a star party Saturday at the amphitheater at Boulder Beach. A program to learn about the night sky, as well as how to protect and view it, at 5:30 p.m. will begin the event. A telescope will be available from 6-8 p.m. to view constellations and planets. Those attending should bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red filter. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 702-293-8990.

(Boulder City Art Guild) “The Magic of Resin” features artwork by Birgit Tode and is on display throughout February 2020 in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

2 CLASSIC SOUND: The Locals will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. The Las Vegas-based ensemble plays classic rock and country tunes. Their show begins at 7:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 MAGICAL RESIN: Artist Birgit Tode will share her “Magic of Resin” artwork throughout February at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She will attend a reception in her honor from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, where she will answer questions about her work. Call 702-293-2138 for more information.