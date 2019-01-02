Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 3

1 TIME TRAVEL: Take a walk through the past while learning about the people and events that shaped Boulder City on a visit to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum in the Boulder Dam Hotel shares the history of Boulder City and the Hoover Dam through its exhibits. There is no admission fee.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review The outdoor stage in the beer garden at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. often hosts live bands. If passed, the brew pub would be subject to a new ordinance prohibiting “unreasonable noise” after 7 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

2 ACOUSTIC EVENING: Guitarist Jeff Reylee will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Friday night. The Las Vegas-based artist performs a variety of styles, ranging from classic rock to current hits. His show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.