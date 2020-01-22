Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 23

1 FULL STEAM AHEAD: Immerse yourself in a large-scale, outdoor model railroad that you can ride on. The trains, powered by live steam engines or diesel-electric locomotive replicas, run along a 7.5-inch gauge line near the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. The steamers run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Rides are free and no tickets are required. The trains are owned and operated by volunteer members of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2R01Vq9.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Volunteers with Friends of Nevada Southern Railway, seen on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, operate “live” steamers, a large outdoor model railroad that offers free rides. The 7.5-inch gauge line is south of the main depot at 601 Yucca St.

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Brad Pitt star in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which will be screened at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. (Andrew Cooper/Sony via AP)

2 WINE-ING ENCOURAGED: Head over to St. Andrew Catholic Community on Saturday for an evening of wine tasting and entertainment. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. and include hors d’oeuvres, a live auction and musical entertainment by Philip Esser and Paul Klouse. Tickets are $50. Call Peggy Caspar at 702-689-7055 for more information or tickets.

3 POP SOME CORN: Boulder City Library is hosting an after-hours movie Friday. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” will be shown starting at 5:30 p.m. The award-winning and Oscar-nominated film, directed by Quentin Tarantino, follows the life of a struggling actor and his longtime friend and stuntman. The film is rated R; attendance is limited to those 18 and older. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd; call 702-293-1281 for more information.