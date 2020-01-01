50°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 2

By Boulder City Review
January 1, 2020 - 10:06 am
 

1 HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Join a celebration Saturday to mark the 60th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. The event, to begin at 6 p.m. in the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., will feature speakers, music, information and photos about the city’s history, and cake and coffee. There is no fee to attend.

2 FIERY ROCKS: Bright red, pink and orange sandstone formations will highlight a ranger-led hike to the Bowl of Fire at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday. Space is limited and reservations are needed. Call 702-293-8990 for details.

3AWARD-WINNING ART: Boulder City Art Guild will honor its January artist of the month, Bernie Fiebranz, during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Fiebranz is a landscape artist who works in oils. A native of Hamburg, Germany, he began painting when he was 14 years old. All are welcome to attend. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Works created by friends of Boulder City Art Guild members are being s ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 26
By Boulder City Review

1 GIFT OF FRIENDSHIP: Only a few days remain to see the work of “friends” of members of Boulder City Art Guild, whose pieces are being showcased in December. The guild’s gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale of Ebenezer Scrooge will be told in "A (one man) Christma ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 19
By Boulder City Review

1 GET SCROOGED: Kellan Baker will present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. Emergency Aid of Boulder City is sponsoring the presentation. Tickets are $20 each; doors will open at 6 p.m. Email BadMoonBooking@gmail.com for more information.

Homes decorated for the holidays will be featured on the American Association of University Wom ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

1 HOME SWEET HOME: Five homes and the Boulder City Animal Shelter will be showcased during the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch’s annual home tour. Scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the homes can be visited in any order with the exception of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lodge, for which reservations are required. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., where maps to the locations will be given out.

Terry Petty of Boulder City, left, gets some assistance from Ronnie Tice of Charmed as she trie ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 JOIN THE PARADE: Floats, bands, marching groups and more will parade downtown for the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The parade, presented by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and travels primarily along Nevada Way before turning down Fifth Street.

Children of all ages will delight in Friends of Nevada Southern Railway's annual Pajama Train, ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

1 SEE SANTA: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, hop aboard a train and visit with Santa Claus. Each trip includes a visit, hot chocolate and cookies. The annual evening pajama trains begin running tonight, Nov. 28. Train rides are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and well as Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Advance ticket purchase is required. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

(Getty Images)
Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

1 HIKE A CANYON: Join rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday for a night hike through Owl Canyon. Learn about the night sky on the moderate 2.2-mile round-trip hike. It begins at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 702-293-8990 for more information or to make reservations.

"Strokes of Genius" will be presented by the Red Mountain Choir at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 and 16, at th ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 14
By Boulder City Review

1 MUSICAL GENIUS: Red Mountain Choir will pay tribute to musicians who left indelible marks on the world such as Elton John, the Beatles and the Carpenters during its “Strokes of Genius” concerts, set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Child and student admission is free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Diane Ricks, a member of Boulder City Art Guild, demonstrates how she ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 7
By Boulder City Review

1 ART APPRECIATION: You can admire the talents of local artists while seeing what it takes to create works of art during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will showcase about 20 artists as they show their works and demonstrate their techniques inside the gym at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free.

(National Park Service) Shipping containers have been put into the second and third tunnels alo ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

1 BY THE SEA: Artist Annalea DeFazio will showcase her work featuring glass throughout November in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She incorporates crystal with an array of objects including seashells, old oil lamps and vintage perfume bottles. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

A costume contest is one of the highlights of Trunk or Treat, which will be presented by the Bo ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

1 I WANT CANDY: The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Visitors can go trunk to trunk for treats. The event includes costume and trunk decorating contests, games and a haunted hayride. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and trunk-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, visit http://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=210915.