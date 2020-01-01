Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 2

1 HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Join a celebration Saturday to mark the 60th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. The event, to begin at 6 p.m. in the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., will feature speakers, music, information and photos about the city’s history, and cake and coffee. There is no fee to attend.

Main Street, now Nevada Way, as seen on Aug. 24, 1932, was the hub of activity in Boulder City. Built to house workers who were helping construct Hoover Dam, this city was constructed at a cost of $2,000,000. A celebration of the 60th anniversity of the city's incorporation will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Landscapes, such as “Forest,” by artist Bernie Fiebranz are being featured throughout January at Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

2 FIERY ROCKS: Bright red, pink and orange sandstone formations will highlight a ranger-led hike to the Bowl of Fire at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday. Space is limited and reservations are needed. Call 702-293-8990 for details.

3AWARD-WINNING ART: Boulder City Art Guild will honor its January artist of the month, Bernie Fiebranz, during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Fiebranz is a landscape artist who works in oils. A native of Hamburg, Germany, he began painting when he was 14 years old. All are welcome to attend. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.