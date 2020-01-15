Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 16

1 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

(Getty Images) Boulder City Library is presenting a free class about making bacon at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Southern Nevada local Michael Louis Austin will perform a free, all-ages show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

2 SOUND OF MUSIC: Michael Louis Austin will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. Based out of Las Vegas, Austin is a veteran performer as a solo artist and as the guitarist for the hillbilly jazz ensemble The All-Togethers. The singer and songwriter performs covers and original Americana, folk, bluegrass and pop tunes. His show begins at 7:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.

3 NOW YOU’RE COOKIN’: Learn how to make bacon during a cooking class Saturday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The class, for those 16 and older, will begin at 1 p.m. in the community room. Sign up at the information desk. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.