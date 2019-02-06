Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 7

The 15th annual Dam Short Film Festival begins today, Feb. 7, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Boulder Theatre.

Thinkstock

1 SHORT SHOWCASE: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 15th incarnation today through Sunday at the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. More than 130 films will be screened in blocks throughout the four days. Tickets are $10 per program and include four to 10 films. Passes also are available. Visit www.damshortfilm.org for more information.

2 GET ROCKIN’: Sunset Ridge performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The Las Vegas-based quartet plays country, Southern rock and Americana. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 SLEEPY STROLL: Get your favorite PJs ready for a public appearance when the Best Dam Wine Walk returns to the downtown area Saturday. Check in begins at 4 p.m. at Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way. The walk, presented by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, continues at more than 20 local businesses until 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, or $20 if you bring a glass from a previous wine walk.