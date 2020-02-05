Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 6

1 STORY ON THE GO: Learn what happens “If You Give a Moose a Muffin” as you stroll through the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum as part of Storywalk, a joint project with Boulder City Library. There is no cost to participate and all children who complete an activity sheet and turn it in at the library, 701 Adams Blvd., will get a prize. The museum is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

(Boulder City Art Guild) A special raku pottery firing event will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, by the Boulder City Art Guild.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) The Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum is joining with the Boulder City Library to present a Storywalk featuring the book “If You Give a Moose a Muffin.” The Storywalk continues through June 1.

2 GET BLUE: Dr. Harpo and the Ace Tones will bring their jazzy blues sound to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. on Saturday night. The five-piece ensemble will begin performing at 7 p.m. and is known for playing blues, soul, rhythm and blues, swing and light jazz that you can dance to. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

3 READY, GLAZE, FIRE: Join Boulder City Art Guild for a special raku pottery firing event Saturday at the art center at ABC Park, 801 Adams Blvd. Master potter Bill Burris will speak about the ancient Japanese art and those attending will have the opportunity to purchase and glaze their own pot. Pots will be available to purchase and glaze from 9 a.m. to noon; firing is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but there is a $30 fee to purchase and glaze a pot. Call 293-2138 for more information.