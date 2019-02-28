Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 28

(Tobi D'Amore) Tobi D’Amore and The Bone Chimes will perform Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area, located four miles southeast of Boulder City off of U.S. 93, offers several different hiking trails for visitors, including canyons and washes.

1 SPIRITED PERFORMANCE: Tobi D’Amore and The Bone Chimes will perform Saturday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Guided by the spirit of the audience, the ensemble performs D’Amore’s original music and covers by artists such as Jim Croce and Bob Seger. The group takes the stage at 7 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 FAMILY FUN: The outdoor amphitheater at Boulder City Library will come alive on Saturday with the sounds of an arcade as it presents “Ralph Breaks the Internet.” Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, and food and nonalcoholic beverages in nonglass containers are welcome. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

3TAKE A HIKE: The warmer temperatures this weekend provide a great opportunity to hike and explore Lake Mead National Recreation Area,. located four miles southeast of Boulder City off of U.S. 93. For a complete list of hiking trails and their availability guided hikes, go to https://www.nps.gov/lake/planyourvisit/hike.htm or call 702-293-8990.