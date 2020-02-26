Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 27

1 HISTORIC TALE: “Harriet,” the story of Harriet Tubman, who escaped from slavery in 1849 and then helped hundreds of others through the Underground Railroad, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room of the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Snacks and drinks, along with comfortable chairs and blankets can be brought to the screening.

Cynthia Erivo stars as Harriet Tubman in a scene from "Harriet,” which will be shown at Boulder City Library at 5:3o p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

(Boulder City Art Guild) “The Magic of Resin” features artwork by Birgit Tode and is on display throughout February 2020 in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

1 HISTORIC TALE: “Harriet,” the story of Harriet Tubman, who escaped from slavery in 1849 and then helped hundreds of others through the Underground Railroad, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room of the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Snacks and drinks, along with comfortable chairs and blankets can be brought to the screening.

2 LAST CHANCE: Friday and Saturday are the final days to catch the artwork by Birgit Tode at the Boulder City Art Guild inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Tode’s colorful creations are made with resin. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

3 RIDE THE TRAIN: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Nevada Southern Railway for a trip along the rails while learning about the area’s history. Trains depart at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The museum, at 601 Yucca St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Fares are $10 for those 12 and older, $5 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger. Call 702-486-5933 or visit nevadasouthern.com for more information.