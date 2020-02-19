Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 20

1 RIVER HISTORY: Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday educational lecture series resumes tonight with a presentation about the Colorado River by local resident George Rhee. A native of Geneva, Rhee has taught at UNLV in the physics and astronomy department since 1993 and also works on climate, water and energy research. The museum is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Call 702-294-1988 for more information.

2 LOVE SONGS: “My Love, My Life” is the title of a special show featuring soloists Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Red Mountain Music Company and Just Barely Entertainment are presenting the show. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. Children and students will be admitted for free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

3 SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will mark its 12th Annibrewsary on Saturday. The festivities, which begin at 7 p.m., include musical entertainment from Reverend Hylton, prizes, commemorative items and tapping of the 13th Annibrewsary ale and announcing the winner who named it. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.