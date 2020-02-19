55°F
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 20

By Boulder City Review
February 19, 2020 - 2:56 pm
 

1 RIVER HISTORY: Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum’s Third Thursday educational lecture series resumes tonight with a presentation about the Colorado River by local resident George Rhee. A native of Geneva, Rhee has taught at UNLV in the physics and astronomy department since 1993 and also works on climate, water and energy research. The museum is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Call 702-294-1988 for more information.

2 LOVE SONGS: “My Love, My Life” is the title of a special show featuring soloists Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Red Mountain Music Company and Just Barely Entertainment are presenting the show. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. Children and students will be admitted for free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

3 SOMETHING TO CELEBRATE: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will mark its 12th Annibrewsary on Saturday. The festivities, which begin at 7 p.m., include musical entertainment from Reverend Hylton, prizes, commemorative items and tapping of the 13th Annibrewsary ale and announcing the winner who named it. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 13
By Boulder City Review

1 MOVIE TIME: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 16th incarnation today, Feb. 13, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. More than 145 films in a variety of genres will be shown. The festival also includes a meet and greet event, a mixer and an awards party. Special screenings of the award-winning films are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17. Visit https://damshortfilm.org/ for a full schedule and more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 6
By Boulder City Review

1 STORY ON THE GO: Learn what happens “If You Give a Moose a Muffin” as you stroll through the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum as part of Storywalk, a joint project with Boulder City Library. There is no cost to participate and all children who complete an activity sheet and turn it in at the library, 701 Adams Blvd., will get a prize. The museum is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 30
By Boulder City Review

1 HEAVENLY GAZING: Rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area are joining with members of the Las Vegas Astronomical Society for a star party Saturday at the amphitheater at Boulder Beach. A program to learn about the night sky, as well as how to protect and view it, at 5:30 p.m. will begin the event. A telescope will be available from 6-8 p.m. to view constellations and planets. Those attending should bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red filter. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 702-293-8990.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

1 FULL STEAM AHEAD: Immerse yourself in a large-scale, outdoor model railroad that you can ride on. The trains, powered by live steam engines or diesel-electric locomotive replicas, run along a 7.5-inch gauge line near the depot at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St. The steamers run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Rides are free and no tickets are required. The trains are owned and operated by volunteer members of the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2R01Vq9.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 16
By Boulder City Review

1 DO YOU KNOW?: Join a team or bring one of as many as six players to answer a variety of questions during Geeks Who Drink trivia quiz Thursday at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. The quiz focuses on everything from celebrities to television and features two audio rounds: a “Name That Tune” round and another with soundbites from television and movies. The quiz is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.geekswhodrink.com or www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 9
By Boulder City Review

1 RING RING: Bells will be ringing when the Harmony Handbells presents its annual festival concert at 5 p.m. Saturday in the old gymnasium at the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Jan. 2
By Boulder City Review

1 HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Join a celebration Saturday to mark the 60th anniversary of the city’s incorporation. The event, to begin at 6 p.m. in the city’s recreation center, 900 Arizona St., will feature speakers, music, information and photos about the city’s history, and cake and coffee. There is no fee to attend.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 26
By Boulder City Review

1 GIFT OF FRIENDSHIP: Only a few days remain to see the work of “friends” of members of Boulder City Art Guild, whose pieces are being showcased in December. The guild’s gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 19
By Boulder City Review

1 GET SCROOGED: Kellan Baker will present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. Emergency Aid of Boulder City is sponsoring the presentation. Tickets are $20 each; doors will open at 6 p.m. Email BadMoonBooking@gmail.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

1 HOME SWEET HOME: Five homes and the Boulder City Animal Shelter will be showcased during the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch’s annual home tour. Scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the homes can be visited in any order with the exception of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lodge, for which reservations are required. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., where maps to the locations will be given out.