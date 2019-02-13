Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 14

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will celebrate its 12th annibrewsary Saturday, Feb. 16 with a party featuring live music and prizes.

Nevada State Railroad Museum and Friends of Nevada Southern Railway will host its monthly story time train Saturday Feb. 16, 2019, at the depot, 601 Yucca St.

1 COUNTING THE YEARS: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will celebrate its 12th “annibrewsary” Saturday with a party featuring live music from Elysium of Phoenix, prize drawings, drink and dining specials and tapping of its 12th Annibrewsary Ale, a black coffee IPA. The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. at the Brewpub, 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 SHARE THE LOVE: Even after Thursday’s official observance of Valentine’s Day, there’s ample time to show the one you love how much you care. Enjoy your favorite activity or discover something new. Visit a local park or restaurant, take a hike, tour a museum or catch some live entertainment.

3 STORIES ON THE MOVE: Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of Nevada Southern Railway will host is monthly story time train trips Saturday. Trains will depart at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. and include the ride, coloring and a story. The museum, at 601 Yucca St., is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekends. Fares are $10 for those 12 and older, $5 for children 4-11, and free for children 3 and younger. Call 702-486-5933 or visit nevadasouthern.com for more information.