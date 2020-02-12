Weekend’s Best Bets, Feb. 13

1 MOVIE TIME: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 16th incarnation today, Feb. 13, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. More than 145 films in a variety of genres will be shown. The festival also includes a meet and greet event, a mixer and an awards party. Special screenings of the award-winning films are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17. Visit https://damshortfilm.org/ for a full schedule and more information.

1 MOVIE TIME: The Dam Short Film Festival returns for its 16th incarnation today, Feb. 13, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 16, at the historic Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St. More than 145 films in a variety of genres will be shown. The festival also includes a meet and greet event, a mixer and an awards party. Special screenings of the award-winning films are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 17. Visit https://damshortfilm.org/ for a full schedule and more information.

2 MONSTROUS OCCASION: Actress Judith O’Dea, best known for her role as Barbara in George Romero’s 1968 classic zombie film “Night of the Living Dead,” will be at Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, to sign autographs. Fans can bring their own items to be signed or purchase a photograph. Each autograph will cost $30. The museum is at 1310 Boulder City Parkway. Call 702-294-1313 for details.

3 MUSICAL MOMENTS: Michael Louis Austin will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Friday night. The Las Vegas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist performs a variety of styles, including Americana, bluegrass, folk and pop. His show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit http://www.thedillinger.com for more information.