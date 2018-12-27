Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 27

1 RETURN TO POOH CORNER: The lovable bear, Winnie-the-Pooh returns for a visit with his old friend to help him rediscover the joy of life in “Christopher Robin,” which will be shown at 10 a.m. Friday , Dec. 28, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Bring a comfy chair and snacks. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) with his longtime friend Winnie the Pooh in Disney’s "Christopher Robin," which will be shown at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Locals and visitors alike can tour Hoover Dam and learn about its impact on the Southwestern United States and how it produces power.

1 RETURN TO POOH CORNER: The lovable bear, Winnie-the-Pooh returns for a visit with his old friend to help him rediscover the joy of life in “Christopher Robin,” which will be shown at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Bring a comfy chair and snacks. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

2 WINTER WONDERLAND: You have a few more days to check out Boulder City Art Guild’s December exhibit, “Deck the Walls,” featuring holiday and winter scenes created by members. The gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

3 TOUR THE DAM: Take a tour of Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. While renovations to the visitors center and elevators are underway, modified tours are offered on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. daily. Tickets must be purchased at the dam; the are priced at $15 for those 17-61 and $12 for senior citizens 62 and older, children 4-16 and military members with identification. Children 0-3 and military members in uniform will be admitted free. Visit https://www.usbr.gov/lc/hooverdam/service/index.html for more information.