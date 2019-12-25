46°F
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 26

By Boulder City Review
December 25, 2019 - 12:02 pm
 

1 GIFT OF FRIENDSHIP: Only a few days remain to see the work of “friends” of members of Boulder City Art Guild, whose pieces are being showcased in December. The guild’s gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

2 TOUR THE DAM: Take a tour of the Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. A 30-minute power plant tour offers a look at how power is produced and highlights unique features around the site. Tickets are sold between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. and can be used any time of the day; they are priced at $15 for those 17-61 and $12 for senior citizens 62 and older, children 4-16 and military members with identification. Children 0-3 and military members in uniform will be admitted free. They can be purchased online up to 90 days in advance at http://bit.ly/2L8xfkG, or at the dam. Tickets for the hourlong Hoover Dam tour must be purchased at the dam and include the power plant tour; they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The first tour is at 9:30 a.m., and they continue every half-hour until 3:30 p.m. Children younger than 8 are not permitted, and the tour is not accessible for those with wheelchairs or crutches. Tickets are $30. Tickets for the self-guided tour of the visitor center are $10. Both tours include admission to the visitor center. For additional information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/lc/hooverdam/service/index.html or call 702-494-2517.

3 BLAST FROM PAST: Visiting family and friends can learn more about the city’s past by touring the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 19
By Boulder City Review

1 GET SCROOGED: Kellan Baker will present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. Emergency Aid of Boulder City is sponsoring the presentation. Tickets are $20 each; doors will open at 6 p.m. Email BadMoonBooking@gmail.com for more information.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 12
By Boulder City Review

1 HOME SWEET HOME: Five homes and the Boulder City Animal Shelter will be showcased during the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch’s annual home tour. Scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the homes can be visited in any order with the exception of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lodge, for which reservations are required. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., where maps to the locations will be given out.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 5
By Boulder City Review

1 JOIN THE PARADE: Floats, bands, marching groups and more will parade downtown for the annual Santa’s Electric Night Parade. The parade, presented by Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and travels primarily along Nevada Way before turning down Fifth Street.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 28
By Boulder City Review

1 SEE SANTA: Head over to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, hop aboard a train and visit with Santa Claus. Each trip includes a visit, hot chocolate and cookies. The annual evening pajama trains begin running tonight, Nov. 28. Train rides are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and well as Dec. 20, 21, 22 and 23. Advance ticket purchase is required. To purchase tickets for the pajama train, visit http://bit.ly/2P8L2sz.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 21
By Boulder City Review

1 HIKE A CANYON: Join rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday for a night hike through Owl Canyon. Learn about the night sky on the moderate 2.2-mile round-trip hike. It begins at 4:30 p.m. Reservations are required. Call 702-293-8990 for more information or to make reservations.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 14
By Boulder City Review

1 MUSICAL GENIUS: Red Mountain Choir will pay tribute to musicians who left indelible marks on the world such as Elton John, the Beatles and the Carpenters during its “Strokes of Genius” concerts, set for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way, or at the door. Child and student admission is free; children younger than 5 are not permitted.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Nov. 7
By Boulder City Review

1 ART APPRECIATION: You can admire the talents of local artists while seeing what it takes to create works of art during Boulder City Art Guild’s Artists in Action Holiday Show and Sale on Saturday. Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event will showcase about 20 artists as they show their works and demonstrate their techniques inside the gym at the Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St. Admission is free.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 31
By Boulder City Review

1 BY THE SEA: Artist Annalea DeFazio will showcase her work featuring glass throughout November in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. She incorporates crystal with an array of objects including seashells, old oil lamps and vintage perfume bottles. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 24
By Boulder City Review

1 I WANT CANDY: The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce will present Trunk or Treat on Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. Visitors can go trunk to trunk for treats. The event includes costume and trunk decorating contests, games and a haunted hayride. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and trunk-or-treating starts at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information, visit http://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=210915.

Weekend’s Best Bets, Oct. 17
By Boulder City Review

1 SHOP, SHOP, SHOP: Grace Community Church, 1150 Wyoming St., presents its 72nd annual Country Store on Friday and Saturday. Items will be sorted into 16 departments, including furniture, clothing, shoes, jewelry, linens and collectibles. A cafe will offer pie, coffee and chili. Proceeds benefit local charities and church missions. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit https://bcgrace.org/?page_id=26 for more information.