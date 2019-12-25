Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 26

1 GIFT OF FRIENDSHIP: Only a few days remain to see the work of “friends” of members of Boulder City Art Guild, whose pieces are being showcased in December. The guild’s gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

2 TOUR THE DAM: Take a tour of the Hoover Dam to see how it produces power and the impact it has had on the West. A 30-minute power plant tour offers a look at how power is produced and highlights unique features around the site. Tickets are sold between 9 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. and can be used any time of the day; they are priced at $15 for those 17-61 and $12 for senior citizens 62 and older, children 4-16 and military members with identification. Children 0-3 and military members in uniform will be admitted free. They can be purchased online up to 90 days in advance at http://bit.ly/2L8xfkG, or at the dam. Tickets for the hourlong Hoover Dam tour must be purchased at the dam and include the power plant tour; they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. The first tour is at 9:30 a.m., and they continue every half-hour until 3:30 p.m. Children younger than 8 are not permitted, and the tour is not accessible for those with wheelchairs or crutches. Tickets are $30. Tickets for the self-guided tour of the visitor center are $10. Both tours include admission to the visitor center. For additional information, visit https://www.usbr.gov/lc/hooverdam/service/index.html or call 702-494-2517.

3 BLAST FROM PAST: Visiting family and friends can learn more about the city’s past by touring the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum. Filled with exhibits and interactive displays, the museum focuses on the early days of Boulder City and the construction of Hoover Dam. It is housed inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. The museum is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.