Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 20

1 ONE MAN’S CHRISTMAS: The classic holiday tale “A (one man) Christmas Carol” will be told in a one-man show Saturday , Dec. 22, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. The evening will start at 6 p.m. with a performance by The Mostly Dusty Carolers, followed by the show at 7. Tickets are $20, with 25 percent being donated to Emergency Aid of Boulder City. For reservations or tickets, email badmoonbooking@gmail.com.

James Adams Charles Dickens' classic holiday tale of Ebenezer Scrooge will be told in "A (one man) Christmas Carol" on Saturday, Dec. 22, during a benefit performance for Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Holiday stories, hot cocoa, cookies and, of course, a visit by Santa Claus, are all part of the fun as Nevada Southern Railway hosts its annual Pajama Train. Excursions leave the depot, 601 Yucca St., at 6 and 8 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21. Tickets range from $25-$40, depending on seating.

2 HOLIDAY TALES: Head over to the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., tonight, Dec. 20, for a holiday storytelling session with crafts and family-friendly activities. The free festivities begin at 6 p.m.

3 PJs PREFERRED: Ride the Southern Nevada Railway at night in your comfy pajamas and celebrate the holiday season. Santa will be on board to visit with passengers, and there will be storytelling, hot chocolate and cookies. Excursions are scheduled for 6 and 8 p.m. today and Friday, Dec. 20 and 21. Tickets are $40 for first class in the historic dining car, $30 for coach with a table and $25 for coach. The depot is at 601 Yucca St. Email info@nevadasouthern for more information. For tickets, visit bit.ly/2AIjFwG.