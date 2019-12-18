Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 19

1 GET SCROOGED: Kellan Baker will present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday , Dec. 21, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. Emergency Aid of Boulder City is sponsoring the presentation. Tickets are $20 each; doors will open at 6 p.m. Email BadMoonBooking@gmail.com for more information.

Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review Children of all ages will delight in Nevada Southern Railway's annual Santa and Pajama trains, where they can visit with Santa, enjoy cookies and hot cocoa, and hear stories as they ride along the rails.

1 GET SCROOGED: Kellan Baker will present his one-man version of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. Emergency Aid of Boulder City is sponsoring the presentation. Tickets are $20 each; doors will open at 6 p.m. Email BadMoonBooking@gmail.com for more information.

2 FESTIVE RIDE: Join Santa Claus for a special train ride at the Nevada State Railway Museum, 610 Yucca St. Trains will depart the depot on the hour between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. You can also ride the live steamers and see model trains. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for more information.

3 BEER PONG TOURNEY: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way, will host the Santa’s Balls Beer Pong Tournament from 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. It will be a double-elimination tournament and will award a $200 grand prize as well as a special prize for the most outrageous holiday outfit. There also will be a live DJ. Registration is $40 a team or $20 per person. Register by 6:30 p.m.