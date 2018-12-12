Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 13

1 ARTISTIC EXPRESSIONS: Artists from the Boulder City Art Guild are celebrating the holiday season with a special exhibit, Deck the Walls. The gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City Art Guild have decked their walls with holiday and winter scenes for this month's showcase exhibit. The gallery is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., and is open daily.

Mike Keeton and his daughter, Kenzie, lay a wreath on a veteran's grave at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery during the 2017 observance of Wreaths Across America. This year's event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15.

1 ARTISTIC EXPRESSIONS: Artists from the Boulder City Art Guild are celebrating the holiday season with a special exhibit, Deck the Walls. The gallery, inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

2 GALA GINGERBREAD: Help the Boulder City/Hoover Dam Museum celebrate its 85th anniversary with a holiday gala from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. There will be Christmas movies, crafts and story sessions. Those attending also will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite gingerbread house, which were submitted earlier as part of a contest. Santa Claus and the Grinch are expected to make appearances. Refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend.

3 SOLEMN CELEBRATION: A special tribute to the nation’s veterans for the holidays will take place during Wreaths Across America on Saturday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans starting at 9 a.m. to honor their memory and teach younger generations about their service and sacrifices. As each wreath is placed, the name of the veterans will be said aloud. Visit http://bit.ly/2G3w2tk for more information.