Weekend’s Best Bets, Dec. 12

Homes decorated for the holidays will be featured on the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch's, annual home tour, which is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14.

Santa Claus is expected to make a special appearance at St. Jude's Ranch for Children's 13th annual Night of Lights on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the ranch, 100 St. Jude's St.

1 HOME SWEET HOME: Five homes and the Boulder City Animal Shelter will be showcased during the American Association of University Women, Boulder City Branch’s annual home tour. Scheduled from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, the homes can be visited in any order with the exception of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power lodge, for which reservations are required. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., where maps to the locations will be given out.

2 LIGHT THE NIGHT: St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will hold its 13th annual Night of Lights on its campus at 100 St. Jude’s St. The family-friendly event will feature a visit by Santa Claus, entertainment, arts, crafts, games, a hayride and, of course, light displays. It is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Admission is free, but a $10 wristband will provide access to activities and entertainment. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

3 AUTHOR READING: Nevada Humanities welcomes Nevada author and musician Willy Vlautin for a special reading at 8:30 tonight, Dec. 12, at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Way. His new book, “Don’t Skip Out on Me,” is one of the nonprofit organization’s 2019 Nevada Reads pick. Those attending will have a chance to win two VIP passes to the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival. Admission is free.