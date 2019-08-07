80°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Entertainment

Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 8

By Boulder City Review
August 7, 2019 - 2:27 pm
 

1 ARTISTICALLY SOUND: Artist Dawn Lockett, who creates acrylic paintings on recycled vinyl albums, will be feted at a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday inside the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Those attending will have the opportunity to view Lockett’s work and ask her questions. The exhibit of her art continues throughout August in the gallery. Visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

2 SUPER MOVIE: See how a 14-year-old kid in the foster care system discovers the superhero inside him when Boulder City Library airs “Shazam!” at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. Bring chairs and blankets to create a comfortable movie-watching experience. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

3 SPECIAL SUNSET: A band that formed by accident, Sunset Ridge, will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. According to their bio, the band’s members would play together casually for charity events before deciding to create Sunset Ridge. Its country repertoire includes traditional music to current radio hits. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Boulder City Chamber of Commerce) The Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is organizing the first ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 1
By Boulder City Review

1 BON APPETIT: Sunday kicks off the inaugural Boulder City Best Dam Restaurant Week, allowing local eateries to showcase some of their best dishes. A variety of breakfast, lunch and dinner options will be provided, ranging from $10 to $40. More than a dozen restaurants have signed up. Visit https://www.bouldercitychamber.com/bc-best-dam-restaurant-week.html for additional information and links to restaurant menus.

(Dam Short Film Society) Artists are being asked to submit designs for the 2020 Dam Short Film ...
Poster entries sought for film fest
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Area artists are invited to create a poster for the 2020 Dam Short Film Festival.

(Marvel Studios) Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in "Captain Marvel," which w ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 25
By Boulder City Review

1 BOWLED OVER: Knock down some pins and get some exercise while having fun. Head over to Boulder Bowl, 504 California Ave., for a game or two. The alley is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Call 702-293-2368 for lane availability.

(Adam Miller) Folk singer and story teller Adam Miller will present his award-winning show, “ ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 18
By Boulder City Review

1 HISTORY THROUGH SONG: Folk singer and storyteller Adam Miller will present his award-winning show, “Woody Guthrie: When the World’s on Fire,” at 3 p.m. Friday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. One of the premier autoharpists, Miller will weave tales of Guthrie’s life with song. Guthrie wrote more than 1,000 songs, including “This Land is Your Land.” The concert is free. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

(The Moves Collective) The Moves Collective will perform Friday, July 12, at the Boulder Dam Br ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 11
By Boulder City Review

1 ON THE MOVE: The Moves Collective performs Friday night at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. Based in Ocean Beach, California, the funk-heavy jam band has played clubs and festivals across the country, striving to remind listeners to “move in the moment” through their songs and stories. The high-energy ensemble thrives on its interaction with its audience. The performance begins at 8 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

The 71st annual Damboree parade kicks off at 9 a.m. today, July 4, in downtown Boulder City.
Weekend’s Best Bets, July 4
By Boulder City Review

1 HAVE A DAMBOREE GOOD TIME: Festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence start early today (7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast in Bicentennial Park) and continue until well after sundown. They include a parade through downtown, which starts at 9 a.m.; midway games, food and fun in Broadbent Park, which begin immediately after the parade; and festivities in Veterans’ Memorial Park, which begin at 4 p.m. The fireworks show is planned for 9 p.m. For a full schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2LipTu4.

Getty Images
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 27
By Boulder City Review

1 SHOOT FOR THE STARS: Join rangers from Lake Mead National Recreation Area to hear stories about the stars. Then, gather ’round the telescopes to view Saturn, Jupiter and other celestial objects. The program begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Call 702-293-8990 for more information.

Residents are invited to participate in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson at noon on Thursday ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 20
By Boulder City Review

1 SPLISH SPLASH: You can take part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at noon today at the Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B. To help spread the message that swimming lessons save lives, a 30-minute lesson will be taught at more than 600 locations around the world, including Boulder City, during a 24-hour period. There is no cost to participate; registration begins at 10:30 a.m.

(Marion ‘Happy’ Hoekenga) Paintings, drawings and etchings by Marion “Happ ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 13
By Boulder City Review

1 SEE HAPPY: Paintings, drawings and etchings by Marion “Happy” Hoekenga are featured this month in Boulder City Art Guild’s Gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Hoekenga will be at the gallery from 1-3 p.m. Saturday to speak with people about her art. Refreshments will be served.

Families and amateur anglers are invited to Veterans' Memorial Park for Free Fishing Day on Sat ...
Weekend’s Best Bets, June 6
By Boulder City Review

1 GO FISHIN’: Grab your rod and reel, then get ready to cast your line for Free Fishing Day on Saturday. As part of National Fishing and Boating Week, locals are welcome to fish for free (no license required) at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd., or at Lakes Mead and Mohave. Activities are planned at the park from 7:30-11 a.m.