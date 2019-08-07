Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 8

1 ARTISTICALLY SOUND: Artist Dawn Lockett, who creates acrylic paintings on recycled vinyl albums, will be feted at a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday inside the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery at the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Those attending will have the opportunity to view Lockett’s work and ask her questions. The exhibit of her art continues throughout August in the gallery. Visit http://www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

"Shazam!," starring Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer, will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

(Dawn Lockett) Acrylic paintings on recycled vinyl albums by Dawn Lockett are featured this month, August 2019, in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

2 SUPER MOVIE: See how a 14-year-old kid in the foster care system discovers the superhero inside him when Boulder City Library airs “Shazam!” at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. Bring chairs and blankets to create a comfortable movie-watching experience. The library is at 701 Adams Blvd.

3 SPECIAL SUNSET: A band that formed by accident, Sunset Ridge, will perform from 8-11 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. According to their bio, the band’s members would play together casually for charity events before deciding to create Sunset Ridge. Its country repertoire includes traditional music to current radio hits. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.