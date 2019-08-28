Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 29

1 POP THE CORN: “The Upside” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The comedy, starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman, explores the relationship between a wealthy man with quadriplegia and an unemployed man with a criminal record who was hired to help him. Bring blankets and snacks. There is no cost to attend.

Bryan Cranston, left, and Kevin Hart star in "The Upside" by STXFilms. It will be shown Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Josh Murley is one of three Texas artists who will be performing Saturday, Aug. 31, at Boulder Dam Brewing Co.

2 DANCE, DANCE, DANCE: Boulder Assembly No. 8, International Order of Rainbow Girls, will present a dance tournament starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Boulder City Masonic Lodge, 913 Arizona St. Admission is $5 a person.

3 TRIPLE PLAY: Three Texas-based music makers will stop by the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. on Saturday night for an evening of rock, blues and alternative tunes. Nautical Nation, Josh Murley, who made it to the semifinals on “The Voice” in 2014, and Brock Bushong, who debuted his first full-length album when he was 20, will start performing at 8 p.m. There is no admission fee. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.