Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 22

1 CREATIVE COOKING: Head over to the Boulder City Library to learn how to make delicious meals without an oven during its No Oven August class at 2 p.m. Saturday. The class size is limited, and it’s intended for those 16 and older. There is no cost, but participants are required to register at the information desk at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. For additional information, call 702-293-1281.

The Boulder City Pool features open swim sessions daily for area residents to enjoy.

Bringing their country sound from Texas, the River City Kings will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way.

1 CREATIVE COOKING: Head over to the Boulder City Library to learn how to make delicious meals without an oven during its No Oven August class at 2 p.m. Saturday. The class size is limited, and it’s intended for those 16 and older. There is no cost, but participants are required to register at the information desk at the library, 701 Adams Blvd. For additional information, call 702-293-1281.

2 TAKE A DIP: Cool off or get some exercise in the sparkling waters of the Boulder City Pool. Open swim hours are 1-5 p.m. daily. Adult lap swim sessions are offered from 6-9 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 6-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday. A family hour is offered from 5-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The pool is at 861 Avenue B; call 702-293-9286 for more information.

3 TEXAS SOUND: The River City Kings will bring their brand of country to the Boulder Dam Brewing Co. for a performance at 8 p.m. Friday. Centered around a Texas family featuring two brothers and their sister, the ensemble plays classic and top 40 country tunes, classic rock and oldies. There is no cover charge. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.