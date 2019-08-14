Weekend’s Best Bets, Aug. 15

1 CORNHOLE COMPETITION: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will hold an end-of-summer tournament. The double-elimination cornhole tourney begins at 8 p.m. The event also includes entertainment with a live DJ, raffles and prizes. There is a $20 per person or $40 per team entry fee. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

2 TRAVELING TALES: Children of all ages will be able to hear stories as Nevada Southern Railway presents its monthly storytime trains on Saturday. The dining car will be transformed into a movable library and craft area for the 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. rides. Tickets are $10 for those 12 and older and $5 for those 4-11. The depot is at 601 Yucca St. Visit www.nevadasouthern.com for details.

3 ROCK ON: The Las Vegas-based duo Sceddy will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Friday night. The classic rock duo plays a wide range of music from the past 50 or so years, with country and metal tunes in the mix. Their show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.