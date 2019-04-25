Weekend’s Best Bets, April 25

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Reheasing a scene from the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation's production of "Gun Crazy" are, from left, Xavier Crustophant, Lisa BLake, Justin Keogh and Mari Fex. The show will be presented every 30 minutes from 2 to 5:30 p.m. April 27 and 28, 2019.

Ann Inabnitt, center, supervisor of the Boulder City Animal Shelter, visits with volunteers, Donna Schweitzer, left, and Yolanta Jonynas during the inaugural Bow Wow Bingo fundraiser for See Spot Run. The event returns for its third incarnation at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, on The Patio at Chilly Jilly'z.

1 READ ALL ABOUT IT: More than 10 local authors are expected to participate in a fair in the community room at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Scheduled from 1-3 p.m., the authors will be on hand to discuss their works and writing, and sign and sell copies of their books. Call the library at 702-293-1281 for more information.

2 SEE SPOT DAUB: Play bingo, enjoy dinner and help raise funds for See Spot Run at the third annual Bow Wow Bingo event on Saturday at Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.. There also will be a raffle, with all proceeds from the event benefiting the dog park. Tickets are $35 each or $60 for a couple. Food donations for Emergency Aid of Boulder City will be accepted. Call 702-539-7526 or 702-339-8616 for information or tickets.

3 WHODUNNIT?: Step back in time on a journey around the old water filtration plant, 300 Railroad Ave., and visit Boulder City in the 1930s as one of its early residents is murdered. Find out what happened as the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation presents “Gun Crazy” on Saturday and Sunday. Performances are scheduled for every 30 minutes from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way.