Weekend’s Best Bets, April 18

Donna Hieleman, left, looks over the selection of chocolates available as Barb Morris makes recommendations during a recent chocolate and wine tasting event presented by the Boulder City branch of the American Association of University Women on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel. Another tasting event will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Parents can take pictures of their children with the Easter bunny at the annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in Wilbur Square Park.

Redstone at Lake Mead National Recreation Area offers an easy hike around the sandstone formations that are part of the park's diverse features. It has a picnic area and restrooms.

1 HOP ON OVER: The grass at Wilbur Square Park will look like it has been covered with sprinkles as multicolored eggs and toys are spread out for Saturday’s 65th annual Easter egg hunt. The free event will begin at 9 a.m. in the downtown park. The Homestead at Boulder City is sponsoring the egg hunt. Those attending should bring their own basket to hold the gathered goodies. The park is at 1100 Colorado St.

2 TASTY COMBINATION: Wine and chocolate highlight the semiannual tasting event presented by the American Association of University Women, Boulder City branch. Scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., the event raises money for the nonprofit’s scholarship fund. There also will be a silent auction. Cost is $15 per person and includes a souvenir wine glass. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

3 VISITORS WELCOME: Lake Mead National Recreation Area kicks off its observance of National Park Week by waiving the entrance fee Saturday. While fees for camping and lake use still apply, there are ample opportunities to see wildflowers in bloom, hike the trails or have a picnic.