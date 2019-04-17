Weekend’s Best Bets, April 18

1 HOP ON OVER: The grass at Wilbur Square Park will look like it has been covered with sprinkles as multicolored eggs and toys are spread out for Saturday’s 65th annual Easter egg hunt. The free event will begin at 9 a.m. in the downtown park. The Homestead at Boulder City is sponsoring the egg hunt. Those attending should bring their own basket to hold the gathered goodies. The park is at 1100 Colorado St.
2 TASTY COMBINATION: Wine and chocolate highlight the semiannual tasting event presented by the American Association of University Women, Boulder City branch. Scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Saturday on the patio of the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., the event raises money for the nonprofit’s scholarship fund. There also will be a silent auction. Cost is $15 per person and includes a souvenir wine glass. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
3 VISITORS WELCOME: Lake Mead National Recreation Area kicks off its observance of National Park Week by waiving the entrance fee Saturday. While fees for camping and lake use still apply, there are ample opportunities to see wildflowers in bloom, hike the trails or have a picnic.