Weekend’s Best Bets

1 DESERT BLUEGRASS: Las Vegas Bluegrass band Out of the Desert will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way. After five years of playing together, the Sin City veterans will bring their signature Southern sound along with a range of gospel and Celtic material, in addition to some more modern newgrass. There is no cover charge and the show for is all ages. For more information, call 702-243-2739.

Jeff Mix will perform a free, all ages show at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St. Courtesy photo

Railroad Pass casino will mark its 85th anniversary with a variety of giveaways and special events Saturday through Monday. File photo

Bluegrass veterans Out of the Desert will perform a free, all-ages show at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way. Courtesy photo

1 DESERT BLUEGRASS: Las Vegas Bluegrass band Out of the Desert will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way. After five years of playing together, the Sin City veterans will bring their signature Southern sound along with a range of gospel and Celtic material, in addition to some more modern newgrass. There is no cover charge and the show for is all ages. For more information, call 702-243-2739.

2 85th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: This weekend will mark the 85th anniversary for the Railroad Pass hotel and casino and there will be special giveaways and incentives each day leading up to the Mondays celebratory ribbon cutting. For gamers there will be souvenir ashtrays, gold vials and T-shirts and everyone will be able to enjoy $.85 food and drink specials as well as free cake and champagne on Monday. There will also be free Tootsie Pops, celebrating another company that was born in 1931. For more information, visit http://www.railroadpass.com/

3 GUITAR LICKS: Guitar playing, singer-songwriter Jeff Mix will perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St. Fresh off of recording the soundtrack for the upcoming indie film Lost Vegas Hiway, Mix comes to town with a set full of covers and originals with the soulful bluesy sound of Bob Dylan or Tom Petty. The free show is open to all. To hear some tunes from the Lost Vegas Hiway soundtrack and to watch the preview, visit http://www.lostvegashiway.com/.