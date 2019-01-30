Weekend’s Best Bets

1 ARTISTIC APPROACH: Boulder City Art Guild will honor its February artist of the month, Charme Curtain, during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Curtain works in oils and acrylics painting portraits, animals, interiors and landscapes. She said her subjects determine her style of painting and medium. All are welcome to attend. Visit www.bouldercityartguild.com for more information.

(Boulder City Art Guild) Works by Charme Curtain will be featured throughout February in Boulder City Art Guild's gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. A reception for the artist will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019.

2 THAR BE STORIES TO TELL: Pirate Veronika, aka Nancy Jean Gray, will share pirate stories through songs and with puppets at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Her program is part of the winter reading program.

3 MUSIC FOR ALL: Guitarist Marty Feick will share some of his favorite tunes Friday night at The Dillinger Food &Drinkery. His show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.