Weekend’s Best Bets

ONE-MAN SHOW: Actor and impersonator Duffy Hudson returns to Boulder City Library on Saturday for two performances. At 11:30 a.m. he will present a fast-paced romp through some classic works of Dr. Seuss, including “Horton Hears a Who” and “The Sneetches.” At 2:30 p.m., he will present “Houdini! His Life, His Magic,” a look into the life and death of Harry Houdini that will include magic and escapes. Admission to both performances is free. Copper Mountain Solar is sponsoring the shows. The Boulder City Library is at 701 Adams Blvd. Call 702-293-1281 for more information.

FIERCE SOUND: Rockabillly band Whiskey Kiss will perform at Boulder Dam Brewing Co. on Friday evening. They blend traditional roots music with swing, pop and rock to create a “fresh and fierce” sound. The group’s performance begins at 8 p.m. The Brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.

SINGER, SONGWRITER: Michael Louis Austin will perform at The Dillinger Food and Drinkery on Saturday night. The Las Vegas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist performs a variety of style, ranging from traditional to pop. His show begins at 8:30 p.m. The Dillinger is at 1224 Arizona St. Call 702-293-4001 or visit www.thedillinger.com for more information.