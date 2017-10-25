Weekend’s Best Bets

1 SCARY GOOD TIME: Games, a bounce house, Knockerballs, a hayride and more will highlight the annual Trunk or Treat to be held Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. The festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. when gates open. Trunk or treating starts at 5 p.m., with the costume contest and best trunk awards set for 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per car. Visit bit.ly/2h3nDXL for details.

File Chloe Hoffman, 10, won in the scariest costume category at last year's Trunk or Treat. This year's Halloween festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, in Veterans' Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

1 SCARY GOOD TIME: Games, a bounce house, Knockerballs, a hayride and more will highlight the annual Trunk or Treat to be held Saturday at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. The festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. when gates open. Trunk or treating starts at 5 p.m., with the costume contest and best trunk awards set for 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per car. Visit bit.ly/2h3nDXL for details.

2 NEVERMORE: Tales of mystery and horror were the forte of author Edgar Allan Poe, who will be portrayed by actor Duffy Hudson in a one-man show at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Using a combination of biographical information and the dramatic interpretation of Poe’s literature, including “Annabel Lee,” “The Raven” and “The Tell-Tale Heart,” Hudson provides a unique experience of the life and works of one of America’s best-known authors and enigmatic personalities. His free performance will begin at 2 p.m. in the amphitheater. For more information, visit bclibrary.org.

3 PLENTIFUL SPIRITS: Boulder Dam Brewing Co. will host its annual Halloween party featuring music by The Scorched and Baker’s Dozen, a costume contest and the house specialty, “Blood Sangria.” The party starts at 7 p.m. The brewpub is at 453 Nevada Way. Call 702-243-2739 or visit www.boulderdambrewing.com for more information.