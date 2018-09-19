This week’s local entertainment, Sept. 20

Sept. 20
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Sept. 21
What: Spike McGuire Music and Greg Gilmore
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Nicki Park
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
Sept. 22
What: “Music of Your Life” presented by Red Mountain Music Co.
Where: Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults 18 and older, free for those 5-17
Info: redmountainmusicco.org
What: End of Summer Bru-au with live Polynesian music and dancers
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Wayne David Band
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.