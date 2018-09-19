This week’s local entertainment, Sept. 20

Sept. 20

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Sept. 21

What: Spike McGuire Music and Greg Gilmore

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Nicki Park

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

Sept. 22

What: “Music of Your Life” presented by Red Mountain Music Co.

Where: Elaine K. Smith Building, 700 Wyoming St.

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults 18 and older, free for those 5-17

Info: redmountainmusicco.org

What: End of Summer Bru-au with live Polynesian music and dancers

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Wayne David Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

