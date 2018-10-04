This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 4

Oct. 4

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Oct. 5

What: Buffalo Moses Music

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Rich Berthod Band

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Eclipse

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct. 6

What: Art in the Park

Where: Downtown parks

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info:http://bchcares.org/foundation/art-in-the-park/

What: S.E. South

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Wayne David Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Phil Stendeck

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

What: Until the Eclipse

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct. 7

What: Art in the Park

Where: Downtown parks

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info:http://bchcares.org/foundation/art-in-the-park/

Oct. 8

What: Lake Mead birthday celebration

Where: Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road

When: 12:30 p.m. cake will be served

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-8990

