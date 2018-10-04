This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 4

Oct. 4
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Oct. 5
What: Buffalo Moses Music
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Rich Berthod Band
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Eclipse
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct. 6
What: Art in the Park
Where: Downtown parks
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info:http://bchcares.org/foundation/art-in-the-park/
What: S.E. South
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Wayne David Band
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Phil Stendeck
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: Until the Eclipse
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct. 7
What: Art in the Park
Where: Downtown parks
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info:http://bchcares.org/foundation/art-in-the-park/
Oct. 8
What: Lake Mead birthday celebration
Where: Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road
When: 12:30 p.m. cake will be served
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-8990
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.