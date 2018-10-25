This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 25

Oct. 25

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Oct. 26

What: Haunted House

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $15

Info: 702-294-1313

What: Golden Boots

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Children of the Cornhole tournament and costume contest

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 person or $40 a team

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct. 27

What: Halloween Express

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10-2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for children in costume; $10 for those 12 and older adults

Info: 702-486-5993 or http://www.nevadasouthern.com

What: Haunted House

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $15

Info: 702-294-1313

What: Halloween Bash with costume contest

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Halloween Bash

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Point and Halloween party

Where: Backstop, 533 Ave. B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Heers Turner Overdrive

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Oct. 28

What: Haunted House

Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $15

Info: 702-294-1313

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.