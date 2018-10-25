This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 25

Oct. 25
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Oct. 26
What: Haunted House
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $15
Info: 702-294-1313
What: Golden Boots
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Children of the Cornhole tournament and costume contest
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 person or $40 a team
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct. 27
What: Halloween Express
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10-2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free for children in costume; $10 for those 12 and older adults
Info: 702-486-5993 or http://www.nevadasouthern.com
What: Haunted House
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $15
Info: 702-294-1313
What: Halloween Bash with costume contest
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Halloween Bash
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Point and Halloween party
Where: Backstop, 533 Ave. B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Heers Turner Overdrive
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Oct. 28
What: Haunted House
Where: Tom Devlin’s Monster Museum, 1310 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $15
Info: 702-294-1313
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.