This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 11

Oct. 11

What: Geeks Who Drink

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Oct. 12

What: Movie night, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Leo and Carmelo

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Dr. Harpo and the Ace Tones

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Identity

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Oct. 13

What: Trunk or Treat

Where: Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.

When: Gates open at 3:30 p.m.; Trunk or Treat at 5; costume contest at 6

Cost: $10 per vehicle

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Wine walk; this month’s theme is “Wicked”

Where: Downtown, starts at Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way

When: 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Autumn Garden Festival

Where: Boulder City Community Gardens, 370 Railroad Ave.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-349-0506

What: Michael Austin

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Unwieldies

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Identity

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Full Throttle Blues Band

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

