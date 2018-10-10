This week’s local entertainment, Oct. 11

Oct. 11
What: Geeks Who Drink
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Oct. 12
What: Movie night, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Leo and Carmelo
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Dr. Harpo and the Ace Tones
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Identity
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Oct. 13
What: Trunk or Treat
Where: Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd.
When: Gates open at 3:30 p.m.; Trunk or Treat at 5; costume contest at 6
Cost: $10 per vehicle
Info: 702-293-2034
What: Wine walk; this month’s theme is “Wicked”
Where: Downtown, starts at Southwest Diner, 761 Nevada Way
When: 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple
Info: 702-293-2034
What: Autumn Garden Festival
Where: Boulder City Community Gardens, 370 Railroad Ave.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-349-0506
What: Michael Austin
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Unwieldies
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Identity
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Full Throttle Blues Band
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.