This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 8

Nov. 8
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Nov. 9
What: Wayne David Band
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Michael Louis Austin
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 person or $40 a team
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Eleven Eleven
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Nov. 10
What: Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show
Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: http://bouldercityartguild.com
What: Wine walk; this month’s theme is “America”
Where: Downtown, starts at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.
When: 4-8 p.m.
Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple
Info: 702-293-2034
What: Out of the Desert
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Unwieldies
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Eleven Eleven
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Lounge Orphanz
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 11
What: Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show
Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: http://bouldercityartguild.com
Nov. 13
What: Seth Turner and the High Desert Drifters
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 14
What: Michael and Kris
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
