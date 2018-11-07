This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 8

Nov. 8

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Nov. 9

What: Wayne David Band

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Michael Louis Austin

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 person or $40 a team

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Eleven Eleven

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Nov. 10

What: Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show

Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: http://bouldercityartguild.com

What: Wine walk; this month’s theme is “America”

Where: Downtown, starts at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.

When: 4-8 p.m.

Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Out of the Desert

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Unwieldies

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Eleven Eleven

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Lounge Orphanz

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 11

What: Holiday Fine Art & Craft Show

Where: Boulder City Recreation Center, 900 Arizona St.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: http://bouldercityartguild.com

Nov. 13

What: Seth Turner and the High Desert Drifters

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 14

What: Michael and Kris

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.