This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 22

Nov. 22

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739 or https://www.geekswhodrink.com/

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Nov. 23

What: Monk and the Po Boys

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Dr. Harpo and the Ace Tones

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 person or $40 team

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Nov. 24

What: K9 Thanksgiving festival

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-544-0085 or https://www.facebook.com/TerriblesK9Racers

What: Stereo RV

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Marty Feick

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Nov. 27

What: Darby O’Gill

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 28

What: Michael Johnson

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.