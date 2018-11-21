This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 22

Nov. 22
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739 or https://www.geekswhodrink.com/
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Nov. 23
What: Monk and the Po Boys
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Dr. Harpo and the Ace Tones
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 person or $40 team
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Nov. 24
What: K9 Thanksgiving festival
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-544-0085 or https://www.facebook.com/TerriblesK9Racers
What: Stereo RV
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Marty Feick
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Nov. 27
What: Darby O’Gill
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 28
What: Michael Johnson
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.