This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 15

Nov. 15

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Nov. 16

What: Boulder City High School Rodeo

Where: Boulder City Horseman’s Association, 1 Corral Road

When: 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Nov. 18

Cost: Free

Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/853339181540374/

What: Leo & Carmello

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Rick Berthod

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Knight Raiders

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Nov. 17

What: Story time train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Second Echo and beer pong for breast cancer

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 9 p.m.

Cost: $20 per person or $40 a team

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Jeff Reylee

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Knight Raiders

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Full Throttle Blues

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 20

What: Marty Feick and Lagunitas Tap Takeover

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Adena Sampson

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 21

What: Thrillbilly Deluxe

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.