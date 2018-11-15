This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 15

Nov. 15
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Nov. 16
What: Boulder City High School Rodeo
Where: Boulder City Horseman’s Association, 1 Corral Road
When: 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. daily through Sunday, Nov. 18
Cost: Free
Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/853339181540374/
What: Leo & Carmello
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Rick Berthod
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Knight Raiders
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Nov. 17
What: Story time train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Second Echo and beer pong for breast cancer
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 9 p.m.
Cost: $20 per person or $40 a team
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Jeff Reylee
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Knight Raiders
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Full Throttle Blues
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 20
What: Marty Feick and Lagunitas Tap Takeover
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Adena Sampson
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 21
What: Thrillbilly Deluxe
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
