This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 1

Nov. 1
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Nov. 2
What: Zie
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Texassippi Soulman Danny Brooks and L’il Miss Debi
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 person or $40 a team
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Until the Eclipse
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Nov. 3
What: Best Dam Golf Game
Where: Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive
When: 8 a.m.
Cost: $125
Info: 702-2932034
What: Pooch Parade
Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free admission; $5 per category to compete
Info: 702-558-3865 or 702-293-2034
What: Youth aviation event
Where: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, 1265 Airport Road
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 724-255-3688 or http://www.whirlygirls.org/give-it-a-whirl
What: Pirate Party
Where: Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B
When: 12:30-2 p.m.
Cost: $2
Info: 702-293-9286
What: Zie Rosen
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $5
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Manny Franco
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Until the Eclipse
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Nov. 6
What: Wing and Watts
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Nov. 7
What: Stef n Rock
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
