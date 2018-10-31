This week’s local entertainment, Nov. 1

Nov. 1

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Nov. 2

What: Zie

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Texassippi Soulman Danny Brooks and L’il Miss Debi

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 person or $40 a team

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Until the Eclipse

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Nov. 3

What: Best Dam Golf Game

Where: Boulder Creek Golf Club, 1501 Veterans Memorial Drive

When: 8 a.m.

Cost: $125

Info: 702-2932034

What: Pooch Parade

Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission; $5 per category to compete

Info: 702-558-3865 or 702-293-2034

What: Youth aviation event

Where: Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, 1265 Airport Road

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 724-255-3688 or http://www.whirlygirls.org/give-it-a-whirl

What: Pirate Party

Where: Boulder City Pool, 861 Avenue B

When: 12:30-2 p.m.

Cost: $2

Info: 702-293-9286

What: Zie Rosen

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $5

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Manny Franco

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Until the Eclipse

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Nov. 6

What: Wing and Watts

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Nov. 7

What: Stef n Rock

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

