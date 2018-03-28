This week’s local entertainment, March 29-April 4

March 29
What: Movie, “Ferdinand”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Mischa Ripps
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
March 30
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Corey and the Tribe
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Plunge
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke with Bill Montana
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
March 31
What: Easter egg hunt and train ride
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Beerfest
Where: Wilbur Square Park, 200 Park St.
When: 1-7 p.m.
Cost: Free admission; beer sampling $45 general, $60 VIP
Info: http://bouldercitybeerfestival.com/
What: Sunset Ridge
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Jeff Reylee
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Plunge
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.