This week’s local entertainment, March 29-April 4

March 29

What: Movie, “Ferdinand”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Mischa Ripps

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

March 30

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Corey and the Tribe

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

March 31

What: Easter egg hunt and train ride

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11; free children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Beerfest

Where: Wilbur Square Park, 200 Park St.

When: 1-7 p.m.

Cost: Free admission; beer sampling $45 general, $60 VIP

Info: http://bouldercitybeerfestival.com/

What: Sunset Ridge

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Jeff Reylee

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.