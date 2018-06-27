This week’s local entertainment, June 28

June 28
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
June 29
What: Movie night, “Love and Mercy”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: The Elephant Ballet
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Smokestack Relics
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
June 30
What: Rockin Mockers
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com
What: Out of the Desert
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Marty Feick
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
July 3
What: STIG
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
July 4
What: Damboree
Where: Downtown, Broadbent and Veterans Memorial parks
When: 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Cost: Free; $10 parking per car for Veterans’ Memorial Park
Info: 702-293-9256
