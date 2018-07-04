This week’s local entertainment, July 5

July 5
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia, www.geekswhodrink.com
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
July 6
What: ‘American Folktales & Songs’ presented by Hampstead Stage Co.
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Sly Johnson
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
July 7
What: Jane Austen formal dance presented by the Southern Nevada Old Time Contra Dancers
Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way
When: 6:30 p.m.
Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10
Info: 702-303-3020
What: Rockin Mockers
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com
What: Red, White and Brew cornhole tournament
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $20
Info: 702-243-4739
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
July 9
What: Movie, “Kubo and the Two Strings”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
