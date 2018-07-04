This week’s local entertainment, July 5

July 5

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia, www.geekswhodrink.com

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

July 6

What: ‘American Folktales & Songs’ presented by Hampstead Stage Co.

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Sly Johnson

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

July 7

What: Jane Austen formal dance presented by the Southern Nevada Old Time Contra Dancers

Where: Department of Water and Power Building, 600 Nevada Way

When: 6:30 p.m.

Cost: $5 for members and first-time visitors, $10

Info: 702-303-3020

What: Rockin Mockers

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com

What: Red, White and Brew cornhole tournament

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: $20

Info: 702-243-4739

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

July 9

What: Movie, “Kubo and the Two Strings”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.