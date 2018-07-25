This week’s local entertainment, July 26

July 26

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

July 27

What: Movie night, “Rock of Ages”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Broke In Stereo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

July 28

What: Up Dog

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com

What: Rick Berthod Band

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Elephant Ballet

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

July 30

What: Movie, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

July 31

What: World Ranger Day: “What Does a Park Ranger Do?”

Where: Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitor center, 10 Lakeshore Road

When: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-8961

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.