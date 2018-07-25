This week’s local entertainment, July 26

July 26
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
July 27
What: Movie night, “Rock of Ages”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 4:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Broke In Stereo
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
July 28
What: Up Dog
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com
What: Rick Berthod Band
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Elephant Ballet
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
July 30
What: Movie, “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
July 31
What: World Ranger Day: “What Does a Park Ranger Do?”
Where: Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitor center, 10 Lakeshore Road
When: 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-8961
