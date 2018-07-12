This week’s local entertainment, July 12

July 12

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

July 13

What: Movie night, “Wayne’s World”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Leo and Carmello

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Out of the Desert

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Barside Prophets

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

July 14

What: High Rocktane

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000, www.hooverdamlodge.com

What: Second Echo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Unwieldies

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Barside Prophets

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Full Throttle Blues Band

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.