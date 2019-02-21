This week’s local entertainment, Feb. 21

Feb. 21
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Feb. 22
What: Beta Sigma Phi’s Rosie Roll
Where: Downtown bars and restaurants
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: $20
Info: Tickets available at Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way
What: Movie night, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Toney Rocks
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 a person or $40 a team
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke with Bill Montana
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
Feb. 23
What: Anderson Sommer Band
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Leo and Carmelo Saturday
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Sumptin’ Else
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Feb. 24
What: Concert featuring pianist John Nilsen
Where: Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.
When: 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4275
