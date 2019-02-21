This week’s local entertainment, Feb. 21

Feb. 21

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Feb. 22

What: Beta Sigma Phi’s Rosie Roll

Where: Downtown bars and restaurants

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: $20

Info: Tickets available at Boulder City Chamber of Commerce, 465 Nevada Way

What: Movie night, “Crazy Rich Asians”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Toney Rocks

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 a person or $40 a team

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

Feb. 23

What: Anderson Sommer Band

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Leo and Carmelo Saturday

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Sumptin’ Else

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Feb. 24

What: Concert featuring pianist John Nilsen

Where: Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 812 Arizona St.

When: 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4275

