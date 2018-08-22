This week’s local entertainment, Aug. 23

Aug. 23

What: Geeks Who Drink trivia

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739 or geekswhodrink.com

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

Aug. 24

What: The Elephant Ballet

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Lucky Dogs

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Faucets

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

Aug. 25

What: American Voodoo

Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-5000, hooverdamlodge.com

What: Nathan Spenser Revue

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Manny Franco

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Faucets

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at bouldercityreview.com.