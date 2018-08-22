This week’s local entertainment, Aug. 23

Aug. 23
What: Geeks Who Drink trivia
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7-9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739 or geekswhodrink.com
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
Aug. 24
What: The Elephant Ballet
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Lucky Dogs
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Faucets
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
Aug. 25
What: American Voodoo
Where: Hoover Dam Lodge, 18000 U.S. Highway 93
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-5000, hooverdamlodge.com
What: Nathan Spenser Revue
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Manny Franco
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Faucets
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at bouldercityreview.com.