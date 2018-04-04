This week’s local entertainment, April 5-11

April 5

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

April 6

What: SE South

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

April 7

What: VWs Invade the Dam

Where: Wilbur Square Park, 200 Park St.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: Line dance with Lynn St. Pierre

Where: Vinny’s Pizzeria, 1632 Boulder City Parkway

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com

What: Casey Stickley of Second Echo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: American Voodoo

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

