This week’s local entertainment, April 5-11

April 5
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
April 6
What: SE South
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke with Bill Montana
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 7-11 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
April 7
What: VWs Invade the Dam
Where: Wilbur Square Park, 200 Park St.
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
What: Green Thumb farmers market
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: https://www.facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket
What: Line dance with Lynn St. Pierre
Where: Vinny’s Pizzeria, 1632 Boulder City Parkway
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-862-6558 or linny6558@gmail.com
What: Casey Stickley of Second Echo
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: American Voodoo
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com , or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.