This week’s local entertainment, April 26-May 2

April 26

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

April 27

What: Jase Wills

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Texassippi Soul Man Danny Brooks and Lil Miss Debi

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

April 28

What: Superhero comic book fair

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Tyler Preston

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Manny Franco

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Point

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Jon and Gene

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

April 29

What: Heers Turner Overdrive

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

