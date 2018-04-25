This week’s local entertainment, April 26-May 2

April 26
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
April 27
What: Jase Wills
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Texassippi Soul Man Danny Brooks and Lil Miss Debi
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Karaoke with Bill Montana
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
April 28
What: Superhero comic book fair
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Tyler Preston
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Manny Franco
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Point
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Jon and Gene
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
April 29
What: Heers Turner Overdrive
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
