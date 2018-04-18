This week’s local entertainment, April 19-25

April 19

What: Darby O’Gill

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

April 20

What: 75th anniversary celebration and movie night, “Coco”

Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

When: 5 p.m. (anniversary celebration), 7:30 p.m. (movie)

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-1281

What: Jeff Reylee

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: Out of the Desert

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Phil Stendek

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

April 21

What: Spring ArtFest presented by Boulder City Art Guild

Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: www.bouldercityartguild.com

What: Story time train

Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.

When: 10-2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11, free children younger than 4

Info: 702-486-5993

What: Junior Ranger Day

Where: Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitor center, 10 Lakeshore Road

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-8990

What: Green Thumb farmers market

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket

What: Bow Wow Bingo presented by See Spot Run

Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Nevada Highway

When: 6-9 p.m.

Cost: $35 each or $60 per couple

Info: 702-539-7526

What: Sundae and Mr. Goessl

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Shane Patton Pub Crawl featuring The Quacks

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

April 22

What: Spring ArtFest presented by Boulder City Art Guild

Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: www.bouldercityartguild.com

What: Chris Heers Band

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 1-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

