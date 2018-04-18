This week’s local entertainment, April 19-25

April 19
What: Darby O’Gill
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6-10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick
Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-0532
April 20
What: 75th anniversary celebration and movie night, “Coco”
Where: Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.
When: 5 p.m. (anniversary celebration), 7:30 p.m. (movie)
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-1281
What: Jeff Reylee
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: Out of the Desert
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: The Plunge
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
What: Phil Stendek
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
April 21
What: Spring ArtFest presented by Boulder City Art Guild
Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: www.bouldercityartguild.com
What: Story time train
Where: Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St.
When: 10-2:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children 4-11, free children younger than 4
Info: 702-486-5993
What: Junior Ranger Day
Where: Lake Mead National Recreation Area visitor center, 10 Lakeshore Road
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-8990
What: Green Thumb farmers market
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Boulder City Parkway
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: facebook.com/TheGreenThumbMarket
What: Bow Wow Bingo presented by See Spot Run
Where: Chilly Jilly’z, 1680 Nevada Highway
When: 6-9 p.m.
Cost: $35 each or $60 per couple
Info: 702-539-7526
What: Sundae and Mr. Goessl
Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-243-4739
What: Shane Patton Pub Crawl featuring The Quacks
Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-4001
What: The Plunge
Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B
When: 9:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-294-8445
April 22
What: Spring ArtFest presented by Boulder City Art Guild
Where: Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: www.bouldercityartguild.com
What: Chris Heers Band
Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way
When: 1-5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Info: 702-293-2200
If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com, or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.