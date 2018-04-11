This week’s local entertainment, April 12-18

April 12

What: Acoustic open mic night hosted by Marty Feick

Where: The Tap, 704 Nevada Way

When: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-0532

April 13

What: The Elephant Ballet

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: American Voodoo

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: The Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

What: Karaoke with Bill Montana

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

April 14

What: Wine walk; this month’s theme is Western

Where: Downtown, starts at Grace Christian Academy, 512 California Ave.

Cost: $25 per person or $45 per couple

Info: 702-293-2034

What: Until the Eclipse

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Manny Franco

Where: The Dillinger Food and Drinkery, 1224 Arizona St.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-4001

What: The Plunge

Where: Backstop, 533 Avenue B

When: 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-294-8445

April 17

What: Casey Stickley

Where: Boulder Dam Brewing Co., 453 Nevada Way

When: 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-243-4739

What: Songwriters series

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

April 18

What: Michael DeGreve

Where: Jack’s Place, 544 Nevada Way

When: 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Info: 702-293-2200

If you have an event you would like to see included in our calendar, please send your information to news@bouldercityreview.com or add it to our list of events at www.bouldercityreview.com.